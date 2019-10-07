Suspicious package at Bluffton apartment contained shoes, sheriff’s office says

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – An explosives team has cleared a suspicious package at Westbury Park Apartments.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), upon further examination, it was determined the package contained a pair of shoes that the addressee claimed not to have ordered.

BCSO’s Explosives Ordinance Unit responded to the scene Monday.

Residents and drivers were urged to avoid the area until the package was deemed safe.

The sheriff’s office gave the “all clear” just before 5 p.m.

