Explosion at Atlanta apartment complex collapses part of building

ATLANTA (AP) — An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m.

If you live in the Arrive Apartment and are not affected by the explosion, please remain in your home. The entrances/exits are closed off as the fire dept. works. Please be patient and understand there is a huge incident scene ongoing right now￼. @GARedCross has been notified. — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) September 12, 2021

Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps. Police said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she heard a loud noise and then saw the leasing office was collapsed on the left side.

#BREAKING explosion causes building collapse in Dunwoody at Arrive Perimeter apartments. Possible entrapment @FOX5Atlanta https://t.co/lGYBIfKaHA — Erin Leport Rader (@Elepo) September 12, 2021

Thornton said she saw a couple of people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.