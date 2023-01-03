TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — Commuters can expect delays traveling to Tybee Island starting Jan. 9.

Officials say that there will be continuous lane closures throughout January as crews make way for future bridge replacement projects. U.S. 80 at Bull River Bridge and then at Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be affected. These lane closures will be used to perform the required preliminary work for the future bridge replacement projects of both bridges.

As crews complete the work, drivers will likely see advance warning signs and may experience stop-and-go traffic during their commute. Increased law enforcement presence as well as video surveillance is also expected as officers work to enhance safety.

The schedule may change depending on factors like the weather. The roadway could be reopened early if the work is completed ahead of the deadline or may need to be extended if conditions permit.



For more information click the link to SR 26/US 80 Project – Bull River & Lazaretto Creek Bridges project page SR 26/US 80 Project (arcgis.com).