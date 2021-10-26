Ex-postal worker sentenced for stealing marijuana from a confiscated package

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Howard Kerns, 53, of Dearing, Ga., received a two month federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to Theft of Mail Matter by a Postal Employee.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Kerns admitted to stealing marijuana from a confiscated package while working as a U.S. Postal Service supervisor at a Brunswick post office.

Officials say in August 2020 a package suspected of containing marijuana arrived at the Brunswick post office.

Postal workers stored the package in the postmaster’s office to await examination by a postal inspector from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

It was later discovered the package had been opened and resealed, with the contents removed.

According to the DOJ, Kerns was questioned by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General. After questioning he admitted to stealing the package’s contents.

Kerns’ prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release.