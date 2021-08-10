Ex-officer pleads guilty to attacking, kidnapping wife

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer has received probation for attacking his wife and preventing her from leaving their South Carolina home after she said she wanted a divorce.

Since 36-year-old former Fort Mill officer Stephen James Cleary pleaded guilty to a felony, he can no longer own a gun and likely never be a police officer again.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported Cleary was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he won’t have to serve that time as long as he completes five years of probation.

Cleary accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.