Ex-officer on trial for manslaughter in death of Georgia man

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed, fleeing man has told jurors what happened after a traffic stop and foot chase last year near the Georgia-Florida state line.

Zechariah Presley is charged with voluntary manslaughter and violation of oath of office after the death of 33-year-old Tony Green in Camden County.

Prosecutors say Green wasn’t armed and was running away when Presley opened fire. Defense attorneys say Presley feared for his life.

During cross-examination Wednesday, Presley says when he confronted Green, Green exited the car and attacked him, knocking Presley to the ground and landing on top of him. Presley says when he pulled his gun, Green started running but turned around. Green was hit by eight shots, several of which struck him from behind.