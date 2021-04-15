Ex-employees sentenced in scheme to steal drugs from Brunswick nursing home patients

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Former employees of a Brunswick nursing home and senior living facility have pleaded guilty to a scheme to steal drugs from patients and resell them for profit.

Rochella Ellison, 48, of Townsend, Georgia, and Nadia Gibson, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, were each sentenced to probation for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. The drug in question was alprazolam, used to treat anxiety.

Ellison, a guest services representative, and Gibson, a licensed practical nurse, planned the crime with others as early as December 2019 until early 2020.

“All too often, the source of illegally-sold drugs in the community – including dangerously addictive opioids – starts with pilferage of medicine supplies at health care facilities,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes.

“We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners in tracking down and interrupting the sources of illegal drug supplies, no matter where they’re found,” the Southern District of Georgia attorney added.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Brunswick Police Department and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation after an internal review at the facility discovered the missing drugs.

The two were indicted on federal charges in May 2020. Ellison was sentenced Thursday, and Gibson was sentenced in March.