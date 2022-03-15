ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a University of Georgia graduate student who he thought was having an affair with his wife.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams entered his plea Monday to felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Benjamin Lloyd Cloer. He also received 10 years for the assault charge.

Athens-Clark police found the 26-year-old shot multiple times in November 2019.

The then-Madison County deputy can be heard in a released 911 call asking for help and admitting to dispatchers that he shot the student, who was pursuing a master’s degree in artificial intelligence.