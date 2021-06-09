Evans man faces more than 6 years for possession of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — An Evans man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 44, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography, David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The man has also been ordered 15 years of supervised release after the completion of his sentence.

He’s also ordered to register as a sex offender. The Evans man had no prior criminal record.

“Criminals who exploit children attempt to hide their deeds in the far corners of the internet, but our law enforcement partners relentlessly track them down and bring them to justice,” Estes said. “Oludare Oluwabusi will now be held accountable for his crimes.”

Court documents show the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the FBI about Oluwabusi. Investigators found hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography on multiple devices from his home, Estes said.

“Oluwabusi’s sentence should be a message to anyone involved in this abhorrent behavior,” Chris Hacker said, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will always make it a top priority to protect our children by working with our federal, state, local and private sector partners to track down and hold accountable anyone who victimizes them.”