Evans Co. man faces five drug-related charges following GBI investigation

Photos provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An Evans County man faces five drug-related charges following a drug investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Marquese Palmer, 29, was arrested on Friday and police seized a firearm, money, 7 ounces of marijuana and pills. GBI says Palmer is currently booked at the Tattnall County Jail and additional charges are likely.

According to the GBI, Palmer is charged with:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

1st Offender Probationer

Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects

The investigated targeted street-level drug distribution in Evans County. Anyone with information on drug activity is asked to call the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611, the GBI at 912-685-5345 or submit an anonymous tip online or call 1-800-597-8477.