Estill Police seek wanted man considered armed & dangerous

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department asks the public for help finding a wanted man and they say he is armed and dangerous.

Estill police say Rayhieem Rocquil Frazier is accused of entering his estranged girlfriend’s residence without consent. Police say Frazier allegedly physically assaulted the female victim. Frazier is also accused of stealing a firearm from the residence. Law enforcement has not recovered the firearm at the time of this release.

Frazier is 5’7” and 135 lbs.

Police ask the public not approach or attempt to apprehend Frazier. If you have any information, please contact law enforcement immediately. The Estill Police Department phone number is 803-625-3699.

