Estill Police seek man for aggravated assault

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault in Estill.

After a verbal altercation near the town on Monday, the Estill Police Department says Devin White followed the victims and brandished a firearm toward them before they fled and called for help.

It’s believed he was driving a grey Ford Crown Victoria.

On Thursday, law enforcement saw the car driving through a neighborhood at a high speed. Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and began traveling south on US 321.

That’s when White and an unknown passenger got out and ran into the wood line down to railroad tracks, according to the police department.

Officers were unable to locate the pair.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts, or the identity of his passenger, is asked to call police.

White may be in possession of a firearm. Estill Police says he should not be approached.

He’s wanted for two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to stop for blue lights. More charges may be forthcoming.