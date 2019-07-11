Estill police seek man considered armed and dangerous

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department is seeking a man who considered to be armed and dangerous in the area.

According to officials, Myrick Riddles is accused of pointing an assault rifle and threatening to shoot his brother after a verbal altercation. He is also accused of pointing the assault rifle at his juvenile niece when she attempted to settle the two men down.

Riddles has a history of incidents allegedly involving firearms.

Riddles is five foot 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has ties to Varnville, S.C. along with Estill.

Riddles is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen Riddles is asked to contact law enforcement at 803-625-3699 and should not attempt to make contact with him.