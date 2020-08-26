Estill Police Department seeks to locate man wanted in domestic violence case

ESTILL, S.C. (WSAV) – The Estill Police Department is looking for a wanted man facing a domestic violence charge.

EPD says Talib Ramon Spearman is wanted for Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature. He is alleged to have assaulted a victim following a verbal altercation on Tuesday.

The victim has been treated for injuries.

Spearman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

EPD is advising the public to use caution and not attempt to apprehend Spearman if he is seen. Anyone who sees him is asked to instead call 911 or the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699.