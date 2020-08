ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – Estill Police arrested Deondre Garvin A.K.A. “Shorty P” Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say the arrest is connected to a shooting in the area of Blair Ct. on August 12.

At the scene, officers discovered a victim with an injury to his neck area.

Police say Garvin was taken into custody on August 18 without incident.

Estill Police continue to investigate.