RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A group called “Stop the Toxins in Ebenezer” hosted a town hall meeting in Rincon in hopes of getting answers. They say the smell coming from the DRT America Plant is at times nauseating.

“There are days when it is so bad, we can’t even open our windows or we’ve got the windows open, and we have to close them because it comes into the house,” Holly Roy, a resident in Rincon, said.

Holly Roy lives in the Cobbleton neighborhood. She described one incident with her cat smelling the fumes.

“She was sitting in the window, and the toxic air started coming out. I smelled it the minute I got there. So, I shut the window, and then I called and reported it,” Roy told News 3.

Some say the odor reminds them of ammonia. Many have reached out to DRT America, the federal government, and local officials. They say they feel sick from the smell at times. Nikki Lee helped organize the town hall meeting.

She is especially concerned since the plant is a little over two miles from Ebenezer Middle and Elementary schools.

“When we send our children to school, we should not be second guessing their safety or the safety of the air they breathe,” said Lee.

Since the gasket failure in September, the Environmental Protection Division says they have collected air samples from the plant, and the air is “not cause for concern.”

According to Brittany Shaar with the Southern Environmental Law Center, the permit allows the plant to emit up to 100 tons of pollutants each year. She says they have reached 91 tons.

Effingham commissioner Phil Keiffer says he met with the DRT president recently.

He says the EPD is still investigating.