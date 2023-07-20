RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rincon Police Department is searching for two people who stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise and assaulted a 68-year-old Lowes employee who attempted to stop them.

On June 25, Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton allegedly went inside Lowes and loaded multiple items into shopping carts. Police say they would then exit the store without paying for the merchandise. The victim, Donna Hansbrough tried to stop one of the shoplifters by grabbing the shopping cart belonging to the female suspect, Takyah.

Police say that Hansbrough never made physical contact with any of the thieves, only grabbing the cart. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the individuals, Joseph Berry, then struck Hanbrough in the face three times before leaving the store. Both Joseph Berry and Takyah Berry, who are uncle and niece, are still at large.

Photo courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

The Lowes employee who attempted to stop the shoplifting was fired for trying to stop the left. Lowes said that Hansbrough’s actions were a violation of their policy. She had worked for the company for 13 years.

If you know the whereabouts of Takyah Berry or her uncle Joseph Berry, contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.