Emerald Drive shooting claims life of 14-year-old, police investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Monday night shooting on Emerald Drive claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

Savannah Police Cheif Roy Minter, says the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on the 500 block of Emerald Drive in Frazier Homes. Minter said officers found the boy lying on a sidewalk.

Qahmaine Orr was critically injured and was transported to a hospital where later died, Minter says. He added that witnesses told police they saw three to four people fleeing the scene.

SPD asks anyone with information to call 912-234-2020 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 and SPD will offer an additional $2,000 if the information IDs possible suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can submit an online tip.

“This is a location we’ve been to before. As a matter of fact, been there more often than we would like to admit,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “I told chief last night it was like Deja vu all over again.”

Johnson says he’s spoken to SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levette and asked her to provide resources to his friends and classmate.