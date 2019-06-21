Eleven arrested in Toombs County in drugs, gangs and guns investigation

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Eleven people were arrested in Toombs County on Wednesday in a multi-agency investigation into drugs, gangs and guns.



According to GBI, approximately 100 law enforcement personnel from local, state and federal agencies executed ten search warrants in and around Vidalia and one in Riverdale.



Approximately 40 oz. of suspected crack/cocaine, 74 oz. of ecstasy, 13.5 oz of methamphetamine, 21 ounces of Xanax, 3.5 oz of heroin, 6 pints of codeine, and 130 oz. of marijuana were seized.



Officials confiscated seven handguns, five rifles, and one shotgun, along with multiple high capacity magazines and numerous rounds of rifle ammunition. Also seized were several vehicles, including a Maserati and a Bentley.



Officials arrested eleven people:

Deltinaud Toussaint, 44

Stacy Tyrone Tobler, Sr., 46

Andre Jackson, 29

Ozell Johnson, Jr., 37

Alonzo Neal Roberts, Jr., 30

Laporshia A. Canty, 44

Frederick D. Cooper, 39

Roderick Johnson, 31

Lanard Wallace, 29

Joseph E. Long, 43

Ahbinah E. Smith, 39

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office in Metter at (912)-685-5345.