SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a car trying to cross a Savannah street.

The 74-year-old was trying to cross MLK Boulevard near Gwinnett Street around 5 p.m. Saturday when the incident occurred, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD.)

Diana Black was struck by another elderly Savannah woman Rosa Sutton, 81, who was traveling northbound, SPD said.

Black was not in the crosswalk when she was hit. SPD continues to investigate the crash.