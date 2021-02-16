PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help as they search for an elderly man missing out of Portal.

The Portal Police Department and Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 79-year-old Lonnie Jones, who left his home around 1 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since.

Officials say Jones may be confused of his whereabouts.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2005 Toyota 4Runner. Jones frequents Walmart and restaurants in Statesboro.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 912-764-8888 and ask for dispatch.