BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly couple was found dead from apparent heat exhaustion on Monday, according to the Bulloch County coroner.

Coroner Jake Futch says the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer were found by their daughter at their home on Tall Timbers Lane in Stilson on Monday afternoon. Larry Greer was found on the back porch deceased while Mary was found dead lying on the couch. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Bulloch County Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

According to the coroner, a couple of cats were also found dead inside the home and several others were discovered to be alive, but malnourished. Futch says the home was extremely hot despite several box fans inside and the temperature seemed to be over 100 degrees.

Mary Greer had suffered a heat stroke the week before and Larry had had a stroke earlier this year.

The coroner pronounced the couple dead at the home and says they had died within the past 24 hours.