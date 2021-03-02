Eisenhower Drive closed for investigation after 2 found shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed down a portion of Eisenhower Drive Tuesday night for a shooting investigation.

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) tells News 3 two people were found shot in a car in the area. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Eisenhower Drive is closed between Sallie Mood Drive and the Truman Parkway as police investigate.

SPD says the closure could last several hours and urges drivers to take alternate routes.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.