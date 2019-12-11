Effingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks to locate missing teen

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Alexia Kelley, 15, was last seen Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. getting off of the school bus near 168 Martha Drive in Guyton. She was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

Alexia’s father says he has had no contact with her since she was last seen.

Alexia is known to frequent the 600 block of West 48th Street in Savannah and is possibly in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information on Alexia’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or ECSO at 912-754-3449.