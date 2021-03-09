Effingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing teen

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who has been missing from home for 48 hours.

Stanley Stone was last seen in the 2500 block of Courthouse Road in Guyton.

The sheriff’s office says Stanley is autistic. He is known to frequent abandoned houses and new building construction.

Stanley is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pajamas.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.