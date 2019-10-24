Effingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 79-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 79-year-old man.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), John Walls was last seen Wednesday afternoon at his home in Clyo.

Walls is believed to be driving a 2017 Blue Kia Soul with a handicapped tag, WWY125.

The 79-year-old is described as a white male, 5’7’’ and 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and pajama pants and did not have his phone or wallet.

ECSO says he has never been diagnosed with memory or cognitive issues but is known to be forgetful. Family members tell News 3 he has cancer and left without an oxygen tank he typically has.

Anyone who has seen Walls or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 912-754-3449.