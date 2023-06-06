EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for information after an emaciated dog was abandoned near the county line.

Using surveillance footage, deputies obtained photos of a dark-colored SUV driving away from the area the dog was dumped. The dog was found severely malnourished with its ribs showing and several open wounds.

Photos provided by ECSO

If you have any information on the vehicle or the dog’s owner, please notify the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office or the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-4195.