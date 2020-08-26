Effingham County Sheriff’s Office launches tip411, allowing community to text anonymous information

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) launched a new way for the public to submit anonymous tips this week.

ECSO launched tip411, which enables the community to text anonymous information about crimes or suspicious activity to police. Tip411 allows officers to actually respond back, creating an anonymous two-way conversation.

Tips are received in real-time and can be responded to in seconds. ECSO says there is no way to identify any information about the sender.

Additionally, ECSO says tip411 allows for important information, such as road closures, traffic investigations, suspicious activity, to be pushed out to the public quickly.

Anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous message. To do so, users simply text their message to 847411 (tip411). Tips can also be submitted through the ECSO app.

Tip411 is used by over 1,200 communities across the country.