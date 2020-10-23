Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigates man’s death as homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a 70-year-old man’s death as a homicide.

Officials say George Williams was found dead in a pool house on the 3000 block of McCall Road on Thursday, Oct. 15. Details are limited at this time, but the cause of his death does not appear to be natural, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Williams’ death is asked to come forward.

Call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or text a tip anonymously at 847411.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or on Facebook. Tipsters may qualify for a

cash reward for up to $2,500.