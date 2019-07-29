Effingham County officials seek help finding person who shot dog in the face

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting a dog in the face in Springfield.

Officials said in a Facebook post Monday that the dog was found on Tunnel Road in Springfield with a severe wound and various worms. He was found by a Springfield police officer and taken to an animal shelter, where he was selected by a rescue group that will make sure he gets the medical attention he needs.

Anyone with information on this incident or the dog’s owner is asked to call Sgt. Williams at the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.