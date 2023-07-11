SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – A new way to collect probation fees is coming to Effingham County, called privatized probation.

Instead of the county collecting probation fees, an independent firm will handle the process with the oversight of a judge.

County Manager Tim Callanan says the change will save taxpayers money, at least $100k a year to be exact.

“I think here you have a case where we would actually be having to spend money to support and administer folks who have been guilty of a crime, whether it’s something as simple as a traffic violation or violent offense, or something, something they are on probation for, and that really is something taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing,” Callanan tells News 3.

Callanan also tells News 3 the privatized model will cut the immense workload the county now has to deal with, which he says has tripled recently.

“There have been changes in state court recently, causing the caseload to triple,” says Callanan, “The problem is the fee revenue has only gone up by 55%, so that discrepancy in itself is really what’s causing operating loss.”

In order to meet that demand, Callanan says the county would need to hire more people, and considering the operating loss, that is not feasible.

He says most of the cases are traffic violations.

“Traditionally those can be taken care of simply with the new way they’re doing it if they can’t afford the fine, they’re putting them on probation, and that increases the caseload drastically,” he adds.

Not everyone thinks it’s a good idea, though. Effingham County resident Joe Pilat tells News 3 he’s skeptical of the independent model.

“You’re in a situation where someone is going to make a profit, and I don’t think people should make profits off of people’s heartaches,” says Pilat, “People have speeding tickets, a minor violation like a taillight could land someone in jail.”

Pilat says he fears the independent firm will put money before people, and exploit the probationers.

“I imagine this private company has to make a living too, and that the money is gonna come out of someone who already can’t pay a speeding ticket’s pocket,” he adds.

Callanan says the judge’s oversight is meant to ensure that does not happen.

“They will monitor all the activity in regard to probations, to make sure no one is staying on longer than supposed to and that the contractors are meeting the obligations that they promised the state court,” says Callanan.

Callanan tells News 3 that the privatized model will be put to a vote at the July 18 Board of Commissioners meeting.

If it passes, it will go into effect on August 1.