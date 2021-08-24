Effingham County man faces 18 months for pointing lasers at commercial aircraft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Effingham County man faces 18 months after pleading guilty to aiming a laser at an aircraft.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes says the man pointed green lasers at an aircraft arriving at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. The incident occurred in February 2020.

A retired Marine Corps officer was the victim pilot and helped spot where the strike came from. Roger Hendricks, 48, was questioned and admitted on May 3 to pointed the three laser strikes.

“Hendricks needlessly threatened the safety of the passengers and crew of a commercial aircraft,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “It is important for the public to understand that pointing any laser, even a small one, at an aircraft can obscure the pilot’s view and jeopardize the safe operations of the aircraft.”