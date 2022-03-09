EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two offenders suspected of multiple burglaries.

In two separate incidents, deputies responded to convenience stores finding the front door’s glass broken and the partially open. The suspects stole a large amount of vape products from each location.

The vehicle seen leaving from both scenes was a black 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. Two suspects were seen leaving each business.

Both burglaries happened during the third week of February, between 4:00-4:30 a.m.

In three additional subsequent incidents, deputies responded to more convenience stores finding the power cut to the buildings or the meter boxes tampered with.

The male suspect can be seen in the rear of the building wearing jeans, a hoodie and a face covering.

If you believe you have information regarding the suspects involved in either incident, please call ECSO at 912-754-3449.

Photos of the suspects can be seen below.