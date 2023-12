EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) needs the community’s help with locating a person of interest.

Cody Antonio Rahami, 22, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on McLaws Road in Guyton on Dec. 9th.

Anyone with information on Rahami’s whereabouts is encouraged to call us at 912-754-3449.