EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- Halloween is just a week away, and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has announced that sex offenders will have to report to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office during trick or treating hours.

Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie announced on Tuesday, that all sex offenders who are currently being supervised by probation or parole will have to report to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 31 from 6 until 9 p.m.

The ECSO does this procedure every year during on Halloween.

Deputies do have plans to be out patrolling neighborhoods during the Halloween weekend, along with keeping a check on each of Effingham County sex offender’s home addresses.