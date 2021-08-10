Effingham Co. man charged with involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — An Effingham County man was charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, along with a Florida man.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Brian Ulrich, 43, of Guyton, Georgia and David Moerschel, 43, of Tampa, Florida were charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

At least 18 others have been federally charged in this case. Congress was attempting to certify the 2020 election results but was interrupted by insurrectionists storming the Capitol. There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

According to the DOJ, the two allegedly coordinated their arrival through social media and websites and recruited others. They arrived to D.C. with paramilitary gear including firearms, tactical vests, helmets and radio equipment.

Ulrich and Moerschel began planning for the insurrection a week prior. Ulrich joined an online group called “DC OP: Jan 6 21.”

“The more patriots the merrier ‘gonna be wild,” Ulrich allegedly wrote. “Someone can tell me if I’m crazy but I’m planning on having a backpack for regular use and then a separate backpack with my ammo load out with some basics that I can [just] switch to…” Some in the chat said they were bringing long guns while others said they’d bring handguns, the DOJ said.

Ulrich arrived in Washington two days before the Capitol attack.

Moerschel formed a “stack” with individuals, by placing at least one hand on each others shoulders and unlawfully made their way into the Capitol. The group, decked out in battle gear, wore Oath Keepers clothing, patches and insignia. Moerschel was in the capital for nearly 20 minutes, according to the DOJ.

While Moerschel and others unlawfully entered the Capitol around 2:22 p.m. on Jan. 6., Ulrich was driving toward the Capitol in golf carts with others. Ulrich and others taunted law enforcement who were guarding the Capitol. Around 3:21 p.m. Ulrich made his way into the east side rotunda doors and left about 10 minutes later, according to the DOJ.

Ulrich, Moerschel and the others regrouped outside the Capitol around 4 p.m.

To date, nearly 600 people have been arrested in crimes related to the Capitol insurrection with more than 170 being charged for assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the DOJ said.