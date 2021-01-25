Effingham Co. drug bust: 10 pounds of fentanyl seized, 1 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Drug agents made a big bust in an investigation that began in November 2020.

Officials say the investigation led the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Drug Unit to 45-year-old Jody Callison and a house in the Foxbow subdivision.

Agents seized over 10 pounds of pure fentanyl and 2.5 ounces of black tar heroin early Saturday morning.

via ECSO

Callison was taken into custody on drug trafficking charges. He remains in the Effingham County Jail at this time.

More charges could be pending in the ongoing investigation, ECSO said.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or text a tip anonymously to 847411.