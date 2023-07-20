EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating throughout the county. Scammers are “spoofing” the department’s number and using personnel names in an effort to get money.

Deputies say they have received over a dozen calls from people claiming to have received calls from the Sheriff’s Office and even the Chief Deputy asking them to send money on a prepaid card in a certain amount of time or face jail time. Many said the number showed up as the Sheriff’s Office number.

As of now, at least $6,000 has been paid out from the scam calls.

ECSO wants to remind residents that they don’t discuss or take care of warrants over the phone and if you do have an active warrant, it will be served in-person by a uniformed deputy.

If you receive a similar phone call, do not follow the instructions given. Hang up and immediately call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449.