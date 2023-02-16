BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is searching for a man they say fought with a deputy Monday.

William “Bubba” Bacon, 31, is wanted for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and is considered dangerous, ECSO said.

The fight happened after a high-speed chase in Bloomingdale.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 2:30 a.m., a deputy saw Bacon speeding in the area of Old River Road and Pecan Grove Boulevard. He continued at high speeds into Chatham County where the deputy conducted a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, causing Bacon to crash his vehicle.

ECSO said Bacon got out of his vehicle and began fighting with the deputy before running away from the scene.

Bacon is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He has a tattoo around his neck.

According to ECSO, his last known address is 103 Baldpate Road in Bloomingdale, but he’s known to be in the Pecan Grove area frequently.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts not to approach and immediately call ECSO at 912-754-3449.