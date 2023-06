EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist.

According to officials, the motorcyclist collided with a vehicle head-on. Several people were taken to the hospital but the motorcyclist died on the scene just before 9:00 p.m.

Meldrim Road to Highway 17 South will remain closed as officials investigate the scene.