ECSO investigating death of 13-year-old boy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) is investigating the death of a teenager.

ECSO says just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Green Morgan School Road in response to a report of a shooting.

Deputies found a 13-year-old male unresponsive inside a residence.

ECSO says it is investigating the death as a homicide until the cause of death is determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-3449 or text 847411.