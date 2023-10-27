EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A months-long investigation resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and guns, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division/Drug Investigation Unit, along with the Guyton Police Department, executed search warrants at two Guyton homes on Oct. 5.

The first search warrant was executed in the 300 block of Dilmus Jackson Street and deputies recovered thousands of dollars in ecstasy, marijuana and a firearm at the home.

The following people were arrested:

Reginald Brooks, 29, of Guyton, Ga. (Probation Violation)

Jaba Paul Reason, 26, Newington, Ga. (Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute-Ecstasy)

Levon Roberson, 53, Guyton, Ga. (Obstruction/Use of Violence to Law Enforcement)

Ahjae Williams,28, Guyton, Ga. (Obstruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute-Marijuana & Ecstasy)

Anthony Williams, 41, Guyton, Ga. (Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute- Marijuana)

A second search warrant was executed in the 400 block of 4th Street Extension. No arrests were made at the residence, but several firearms and marijuana were found and seized.

Charges are still pending in this case.

“This is just another successful step for us in the battle to eradicate drugs, drugs sales and activity in our community. Joint efforts like this between the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies are what helps keep the citizens of Effingham County safe,” says Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.