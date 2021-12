SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An east Savannah shooting sends one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Police responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Savannah Gardens area around 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an argument between two men led to the shooting.

Police identified a person of interest and detained the person at the scene.

Names of the victim and the person of interest were not available at the time of this report.