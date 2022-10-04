BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on the Broad River Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to a single vehicle reportedly rolling over.

Burton firefighters arrived to find a car on its roof with the male driver outside. The driver stated he was wearing his seatbelt, was uninjured, and refused medical attention.

Both lanes of the Broad River Bridge heading towards Bluffton were closed for over an hour while emergency crews worked to secure roadway hazards.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.