Early morning fire at City of Savannah Code Compliance Building under investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire at the City’s Code Compliance Building early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 1700 Drayton Street at 3:14 a.m. Sunday. Crews found fire raging through the roof of the building. They knocked down much of the fire from the interior, but a small explosion caused the fire to flare up again, SFD says.

No one was inside the building, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

