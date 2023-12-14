SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man injured earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 22-year-old Damion Frazier was arrested on Wednesday.

SPD said on Dec. 1, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the 1000 block of E. Waldburg Street but no victim was found at the scene. Around midnight that same night, however, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Waters Avenue and E. 33rd Street.

He was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.

Frazier faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.