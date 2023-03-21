DUTCH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A boil water advisory has been issued by the City of Savannah for residents of Dutch Island today.

City officials say the advisory is due to a brief drop in water pressure in that water system.

The city also says that this is due to an abundance of caution and is currently testing the water system for microbial contamination and should have the results verified by midday tomorrow, March 22.

The boil water advisory only impacts customers of Dutch island.

To properly boil tap water for use, Dutch Island water customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil

Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use

During a boil water advisory, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for following:

· Drinking

· Brushing teeth

· Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

· Making ice

· Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as cloth washing, dish washing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water, if done properly.

The complete CDC guidance can be found here.