TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – There have been rumors circulating on social media that Tybee Island officers recovered a watermelon filled with alcohol, Fentanyl or an illegal substance over the Labor Day weekend.

The Tybee Police Department (TIPD) has ruled those rumors are false.

Officers did respond to a call of a watermelon with a suspicious object inside of it, and upon closer inspection revealed that object to be a note, TIPD said.

Due to the moisture inside of the fruit, the note was unreadable.

TIPD said there is no cause for alarm, and beachgoers are free to return to their normal beach activities.