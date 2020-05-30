Driver splits pole in half, knocks out power in Hinesville, Flemington

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A motorist accused of driving under the influence knocked out power to parts of Hinesville and Flemington early Saturday morning in front of the Holiday Inn Express in the 1300 block of East Oglethorpe Highway.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marvin Frazier, the driver, who has not been identified, was allegedly traveling eastbound in the westbound lane at a high speed when he hit a power pole, splitting it in two around 1 a.m.

The driver also hit a tree and a telephone box before flipping his vehicle and coming to a stop upside down in a ditch.

The man was trapped inside the car for nearly an hour because Hinesville firefighters were unable to reach him due to live, low-hanging power lines. After Georgia Power shut down the power, rescue crews were able to get the man out of the car. He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. His condition is unknown at this time.

Frazier said the driver is being charged with driving under the influence and faces additional charges. Power was restored after several hours, and the roadway was reopened.

Lewis Levine contributed to this report.