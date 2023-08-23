RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Rincon resident found guilty of driving through a parade in June 2022 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Police said Anthony Rodriguez deliberately drove through a barricade during the “Let Freedom Ring Parade,” dodging multiple officers while speeding through nearly a mile of the parade route.

In July, a jury convicted Rodriguez of 11 charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of fleeing/eluding and officer and one count of obstruction of an officer.

A judge handed down the sentence for Anthony Rodriguez on Wednesday.

According to Rodriguez’s attorney, his client was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of probation. Rodriguez’s time already spent in jail will count towards their sentence.